Namibia: Workers' Rights Top Agenda in Tucna, Ombudsman Meeting

The country's second-largest workers' union umbrella body, the Trade Union Congress of Namibia leaders, yesterday paid a courtesy call at the office of ombudsman where they discussed issues affecting the country's workforce.

Speaking to New Era just after the meeting with ombudsman Basilius Dyakugha, Tucna secretary general Mahongora Kavihuha described the meeting as having been fruitful, saying the meeting focused on socio-economic rights of workers as well as cooperation between the two institutions.

"We looked at issues such as access to housing - and Dyakugha, from his side, indicated that he wants to dedicate his energy towards social rights of the people. He also indicated that he is looking at institutions that are operating on a monopoly basis," he said.

He said his office also gave assurance to Dyakugha of Tucna's support.

He added his office will work hand-in-hand with the office of the Ombudsman to address issues affecting the workers.

President Hage Geingob late last year appointed Dyakugha as Namibia's new ombudsman, replacing long-serving ombudsman John Walters, who held the position since 2004.

Dyakugha, the former chief legal officer attached to the Law Reform and Development Commission, became Namibia's fourth permanently appointed ombudsman since the country's independence in 1990, succeeding Walters, Bience Gawanas and Fanuel Jariretundu Kozonguizi.

In a one on one interview with New Era late last year, Dyakugha promised to put his focus on marginalised communities as well as setting up a focal desk for environmental issues.

"Remember that our mandate is to receive complaints but we can also follow up on concerns. I want to focus on the environment, as it is everything. This is because if your neighbourhood is not good, you will not enjoy your human rights. So, we intend on working with the line ministries and relevant NGOs on how best to protect Namibia's environment," he told this publication at the time.