Namibia: Basson Labels Festive Operation a Success

The Khomas Police commander Ismael Basson said the operation conducted during the festive season was a success, as no murder case was reported, weapons were confiscated and over N$500 000 was earned in fines during the 62-day operation. The operation was conducted from 17 November 2021 to 17 January 2022.

Commissioner Basson, who addressed the media on Tuesday, said the same operation made a collection of N$503 735 through the summons and confiscation of prohibited substances during the operation.

Basson applauded the police officers for their hard work during the operation, as they have confiscated 334 dangerous weapons.

"The weapons were discovered through body and vehicle searching. The operations aimed to increase police visibility in Khomas region, through conducting intensive crime prevention patrols, monitoring crime trends, enforcing by-laws and fining traffic contraventions as well as conducting highway patrols on our national roads," emphasised Basson.

Another success of the operation, according to Basson, is the arrest of 17 people during the operation, of which eight were arrested for drunk driving, and others for carrying prohibited substances such as pangas, knives and firearms.

However, the regional commander said he is disappointed by the high number of cases of impersonating police officers.

"This is a bad image for the police. I strongly warned the police officers who are rendering uniforms to the criminals to repent as soon as possible, as their days of freedoms are numbered," he said.

He said it is, indeed, worrisome that the uniforms for police officers that were only supposed to be used by police are out there being used in the commissioning of crimes.

"How the criminals get access to the uniform is another question that needs an answer. He said, last year, the police have arrested a suspect who impersonated a police officer and committed a robbery. He was a former police officer who became a criminal. He still had his uniforms and he used them to commit crimes, but he is now in custody," said Basson.