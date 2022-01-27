Namibia: Villages Finally Get Drinking Water

RESIDENTS of the Okanghiyona and Onaimwandi villages in the Ohangwena region finally received water infrastructure from the Turkish Coorperation and Coordination Agency (Tika) on Wednesday.

The two villages have been battling water shortages and a lack of access to safe drinking water for years.

They have been depending on contaminated water from manmade wells and boreholes.

Tika country coordinator Aydin Apaydin on Wednesday said the assistance is a reflection of Turkey's goodwill and friendship with the government and people of Namibia.

"Human survival is dependent on water, and our daily lives revolve around the necessity of water.

"From the moment we wake up to the end of chores each day, we do many things in which water plays a crucial role.

"Access to clean water is not only a basic need, but a necessity to sustain all forms of life in the world. That is why we are happy that we are changing people's lives today," he said.

He urged community members to safeguard and avoid vandalising the donated water infrastructure.

"As Tika, we are confident that this water infrastructure will provide easy access to clean water, thereby improving health, and preventing the spread of infectious disease.

"We are also happy that these community members will no longer have to walk long distances to get clean water, freeing up their time for work, school, and caring for their families," he said.