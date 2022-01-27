Tanzania: TRA Asks Religious Leaders to Sensitize Public on Tax Compliance

The Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) has asked religious leaders in the country to sensitize Tanzanians on the importance of voluntary paying of tax as well as demanding for receipts whenever they buy any product or service, so as to boost the country's economy.

The call was made by TRA's Director of Director for Taxpayer Services and Education, Mr Richard Kayombo during the Inter- religious Peace Committee meeting that was aimed at congratulating the government for increasing pace and hiking of revenue collection.

Mr Kayombo said the government came up with the best initiative, directing people to demand for receipts whenever they purchase products and services.

"I request clerics in your polite voices during congregations to entice people on the importance of paying tax," he said, adding that those who are not demanding for receipts are not fair to themselves and to their nation, because it is through tax that people are able to access medical and other services such as water and electricity.

Speaking at the event, the retired Prime Minister, Mr Mizengo Pinda, paid tribute to TRA for using religious leaders on awareness campaigns on the importance of paying tax.

"The taxman has identified key persons that can help in massive awareness campaigns and the issue of tax compliance needs to be intensified from the primary lschool to university level because the globe is now changing because of technology," he noted.

Former Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Anne Makinda who also attended the event that brought together clerics, government representatives and officials from TRA, said that the envisaged Population and Housing Census to be conducted on August 2022, is important because it will help the government to identify the number of its taxpayers.

The former speaker who is the Population and Housing Census Commissioner said that available statistics show that as of 2020 legal tax payers countrywide were three million people out of a population of about 60 million.

Earlier, the Committee Chairperson, Sheikh Alhad Mussa Salum said that all religions point out that evading tax is a sin, as he asked all committee members to join hands to support the government in revenue collection.