Namibia: 'Fake' Cops Detained

27 January 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Puyeipawa Nakashole

The Namibian Police on Wednesday arrested six men who allegedly pretended to be police officers and assaulted a woman while hijacking the vehicle she and her baby were travelling in last Sunday.

Khomas regional commander Ishmael Basson on Thursday said the police were tipped off by a member of the public, who allegedly tried to buy the vehicle from the suspects.

"The police last night found them in one of their houses with some of the vehicle parts and other equipment," he said.

He said the car's battery, side mirrors, and other tools have been recovered.

"The suspects have been arrested, but investigations continue," Basson said.

The suspects have not appeared in court yet.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X