Namibia: 'Fake' Cops Detained

The Namibian Police on Wednesday arrested six men who allegedly pretended to be police officers and assaulted a woman while hijacking the vehicle she and her baby were travelling in last Sunday.

Khomas regional commander Ishmael Basson on Thursday said the police were tipped off by a member of the public, who allegedly tried to buy the vehicle from the suspects.

"The police last night found them in one of their houses with some of the vehicle parts and other equipment," he said.

He said the car's battery, side mirrors, and other tools have been recovered.

"The suspects have been arrested, but investigations continue," Basson said.

The suspects have not appeared in court yet.