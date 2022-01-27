Namibia: Flooding Could Disrupt Zambezi Schools

FLOODING in the Zambezi region is threatening to disrupt the start of 559 pupils' school year as some schools may soon be inaccessible by road.

Villagers in eastern Zambezi are usually swamped by seasonal floods, resulting in them being cut off from the mainland.

The Hydrological Services of Namibia's bulletin on Monday stated that the Zambezi and Okavango rivers continue to gradually rise, although their levels are lower than this time last year.

The Zambezi River at Katima Mulilo stands at a level of 1,32m, while the Okavango River at Rundu has recorded 4,28m.

Zambezi regional education director Jost Kawana says water levels are rising enough to enter the tributaries of the eastern parts of the Muzii, Namiyundu and Nankutwe combined schools, which accommodate 270, 110, and 179 pupils, respectively.

He says if the rising persists around these schools they could be surrounded by water by next month, and pupils and teaching staff would not be able to access them.

"Depending on the severity of the floods, we will relocate these pupils to schools on higher ground. The rest of the schools in the floodplains are safe for now," Kawana says.

Kabbe North constituency councillor Bernard Sisamu says most of the areas in his jurisdiction are still dry, except for Namiyundu, which is completely inaccessible from Luhonono, and Muzzi cannot be reached via Nankutwe.

He says farmers have started moving their cattle to higher ground, as their villages will soon be submerged by floods, making it difficult to herd their cattle.

"If the floods persist the government is willing to relocate some of the villagers to higher ground.

"However, villagers in the flood-prone areas have never been keen on the idea of being relocated, and their resistance has worsened since the Covid-19 pandemic.

"They claim they run a high risk of contracting Covid-19 as they will be subjected to live with strangers at the relocation camps," Sisamu says.