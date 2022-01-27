Namibia: Sour Milk Lab Results Awaited, Five Family Members Laid to Rest

HUNDREDS of mourners gathered at Mwanzi village in the Kongola constituency on Tuesday to pay their last respects to five family members who died last week after they consumed porridge with sour milk.

The five deceased, who were buried in a mass grave, are Freddy Ziezo (67), Anna Malokwa (43), Prinah Sianga (13), Sheeby Sianga (13), and Edgar Ziezo (2).

Zambezi regional crime investigations coordinator deputy commissioner Evans Simasiku says the police are currently awaiting laboratory results to determine the cause of the family members' deaths.

After this, a case can be opened, he says.

According to a police report, the late Ziezo was allegedly given two litres of sour milk by a family member last week Saturday, which his wife (Malokwa) served them with porridge the next day.

After eating the porridge, the family members allegedly started vomiting and were rushed to Katima Mulilo State Hospital, where they died within days.

Minister of gender equality, poverty eradication and social welfare Doreen Sioka during her message of condolence at the funeral said not only the family, but also the ministry has suffered a great loss, as the deceased were significant members of their community.

"Nothing we can say will take away the pain you are feeling right now, but please know you are not grieving alone. Our emotions are heavy, because we have lost three of our children , two elders, our women and men. While it hurts to say goodbye to someone you love, I hope you can take comfort in knowing they are now with their Heavenly Father," she said.

Juliet Lisho described Malokwa and Ziezo as humble people who loved each other deeply, saying they extended their love to family members and the community at large.

"Their love was pure. No wonder God took them both at the same time, because they could not have made it without each other. They were each other's friend," she said.

Lisho described the Sianga twins as loving, talented and joyful.

She said Ziezo loved singing and was a member of the church choir.

"Death has robbed us of our beloved family members, and it will take time for us to believe they are gone," she said.