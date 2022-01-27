Namibia: Fear of Fake Cops Spreads Among Motorists

WINDHOEK drivers say they fear becoming the victims of criminals posing as police officers.

This comes after a 27-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted by three men dressed in full police uniform. They were also using a car with blue and red flashing lights, and were ostensibly conducting a roadblock along Florence Nightingale Street and the B1 road on Sunday at around 18h00.

Police spokesperson chief inspector Elifas Kuwinga told The Namibian that the complainant was on her way home with her baby, and was requested to present her driving licence.

"When she tried to reach for her driving licence, one of the alleged police officers hit her with an unknown object on the head and then she fainted. They removed her from the car, as well as her baby and drove away with her car," Kuwinga said.

The white Volkswagen Polo TSI with a Walvis Bay registration was later found stripped in Katutura's Goreangab area, next to the government farm, said Kuwinga.

"Some of the parts such as the headlights, two side mirrors and the battery were removed."

No arrests or recovery of the stolen items have been made, Kuwinga said.

The victim told The Namibian that she prefers to have her personal details withheld.

"I prefer not to have my picture and name in the article for safety reasons," she said.

After hearing about the incident, Windhoek resident Evart Amwele said he'd prefer to drive straight to the police station instead of stopping along the road, while Windhoek driver Immanuel Nambinga pointed out that Namibian Police officers often get very defensive when asked to identify themselves.

"Knowing the Namibian Police very well, for my safety I prefer to drive straight to the police station if stopped by the police, most especially if they look suspicious. We need to be very cautious in analysing police officers, from what they are wearing to what car they are driving," Nambinga said.

Khomas regional commander Ismael Basson cautioned motorists to be aware of this tactic often used by criminals in neighbouring South Africa.

"They have even duplicated police vehicles and uniforms," Basson said.

"Should a someone attempt to pull you over and you are not sure or don't feel safe, we would advise you to put on your hazard lights to acknowledge that you see them and then signal them to follow you, and proceed to the nearest police station, fuel station or anywhere in public you can safely pull over and deal with the situation at hand in front of witnesses," Basson said.

"You have the right to defend and protect yourself as a citizen, and should you be stopped at any checkpoint, you have the right to request identification from any persons presenting themselves as officers."

Namibian Police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi said those who impersonate police officers usually do so with the purpose of using such authority to commit offences.

"Such a person falsely pretends to be a member of the force by using a combination of techniques such as wearing any form of police clothing or uniform, which may include a uniform badge or anything that is designated to be worn by a police officer," she said.

Criminals also impersonate police officers by placing lights, logos, or other equipment on a personal vehicle to masquerade as a police vehicle.

"It must be known that, genuine/real police officers will identify themselves because our policies require that a member identify him/herself through a police appointment certificate. A member of the public must ask for that and always compare the physical facial appearance," she said.

She added that police officers will be in full uniform, even when manning a checkpoint and in most cases a branded police vehicle will be in the area.

"Be vigilant and observe the situation thoroughly. Note the branding on the vehicle and see if the stickers and lights are a permanent fix," she said, urging the public to contact police stations or known police officers to report or confirm the identification of police officers.