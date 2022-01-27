Namibia: More Schools to Offer Pre-Vocational Subjects

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture plans to expand the new pre-vocational-integrated Namibian curriculum to more schools to enhance skills development among schoolgoing children.

The ministry recently introduced a basic pre-vocational skills course in some schools for senior pupils who cannot cope in the academic stream.

Education minister Anna Nghipondoka on Monday visited secondary schools that are offering pre-vocational subjects in the Oshana region to ascertain whether their laboratories are well equipped, and which measures the ministry should take to ensure the pre-subjects are taught effectively.

"The intention of my visit is to understand the situation on the ground and to familiarise myself with the new curriculum. We will look at ways to expand pre-vocational subjects to more schools and how we can fully equip schools to offer pre-vocational subjects," she said.

Nghipondoka said even though the education budget has been cut drastically, the ministry would strive to ensure that schools have the equipment required for these subjects.

"I'm impressed with the progress schools have made so far. However, I have realised that the schools need more equipment to make practical learning possible for these children," she said.

"Pre-vocational studies are not for slow learners, they are for any child who has talent and passion to do vocational studies. This is why we are expanding on it and making sure they articulate into vocational centres and university level for them to follow their dreams," she said.

Several teachers at the schools Nghipondoka visited informed her of the challenges they are faced with which could hinder them from offering pre-vocational subjects effectively.

The teachers told the minister they do not have enough equipment and textbooks, and they lack classrooms.

They also said they are not receiving equipment on time, and some pupils are not interested in taking up pre-vocational subjects.

Presently, only a few schools in the region are offering pre-vocational subjects due to budgetary constraints.