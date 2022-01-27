Malawi: Development Partners Provide K6.7bn for Lean Season Response

27 January 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Fazilla Tembo

Development partners in Malawi have provided K6.7 billion ($8.2 million) towards the implementation of the 2021/2022 lean season response.

In addition, the partners, through Unicef and World Food Program (WFP), have provided technical support in form of data analysis, sensitization, logistics support and capacity strengthening measures to facilitate readiness in successful lean season response.

Speaking during cheque presentation ceremony in Lilongwe on Monday, United Nations (UN) Resident Representative, Rudolf Schwenk, said the partners have come together to support government's effort to alleviate hunger and poverty in the country.

"This support is being provided through harmonized cash and in-kind approach to the most affected districts," he said

The districts include: Chikwawa, Nsanje, Mangochi, Machinga, Neno, Phalombe, Balaka and Ntcheu.

In her acceptance speech, Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare, Patricia Kaliati said the finances will help reduce food gaps, protect and restore livelihoods as well as prevent acute malnutrition.

"The efforts by donors are complimenting government in responding to those facing acute food shortages," she said.

Kaliati said through the assistance, government will reach out 99,553 households in the affected districts.

Of which 82, 717 are social cash transfer beneficiaries and 16,836 are not on the cash social transfer program, she said.

However, she said, each of the beneficiaries will receive K18,000 per month for three months.

