Malawi: Mangochi Police Scoops Top Position in Crime Management in 2021

Mangochi Police Station has been named the 2021 best performing station in the Eastern Policing Region in terms of crime prevention and management.

This was disclosed during a Regional Executive Committee annual review meeting, which was held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Police Training College in Zomba. Commissioner Happy Mkandawire, who is responsible for Eastern Region was the guest of honour.

According to Mangochi Police Station Public Relations Officer (PRO), Sub-Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi, her station beat four other police stations, namely Zomba, Balaka, Machinga and Monkey-Bay.

The station received a golden trophy. Balaka Police were the winners in 2020.

In 2021, the Mangochi Police Station registered a 15 percent decrease in crime and a significantly reduced number of traffic road accidents.

Mangochi Police Station successfully recovered a significant number of stolen items and brought to book a high percentage of criminals, according to Sub-Inspector Tepani Daudi.

"770 case files were completed in court and 557 suspects were found guilty and given stiffer jail terms," she told Nyasa Times on Thursday.

Commissioner Mkandawire congratulated Mangochi Police Station team through their Officer-In-Charge, Senior Assistant Commissioner Timothy Phiri for working professionally and tirelessly to achieve this feat.

Mkandawire also attributed the crime reduction to good the working relationship between Police and members of the public.

Regional Community Policing Chairperson, Dan Phiri also congratulated Mangochi Police Station and the entire Eastern region for a commendable job they are doing of ensuring safety and security for all.

"Mangochi Police Station officers are motivated by the recognition and are thus assuring Mangochi community that they will not relent but work even harder to tick in all policing areas, including crime prevention, investigation and prosecution," said the PRO.

The Commissioner's trophy was established in 2020 with the aim of inculcating a culture of improved performance and service delivery by police officers at the station level.