South Africa: Media Statement - Committee On Employment and Labour Condemns Workplace Abuse of Women

document

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Employment and Labour, Ms Lindelwa Dunjwa, has condemned the alleged sexual harassment and abuse of women at the workplace by the MEC for community safety in the Western Cape.

She also condemned the violent removal and physical abuse of a councillor at Amathole District Municipality in the Eastern Cape.

Ms Dunjwa said: "It is sad that this untoward and barbaric treatment is allegedly perpetuated by persons who are entrusted by society with a responsibility of being public representatives as well as administrative heads."

The suspension and the never-ending investigation that will ensue against MEC Albert Fritz is not enough.

MEC Fritz has been suspended from the Western Cape Cabinet and he has since vacated his position as leader of the Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape.

Ms Dunjwa said the existence of allegations of this nature should concern authorities in the provincial government and that should compel them to act with decisiveness.

Ms Dunjwa said the committee was also angered and infuriated by the workplace treatment to a female councillor in the workplace at the Amathole District Municipality.

A social media video of councillor Fatima Rulashe being dragged on the ground by security at her workplace reflects a workplace that has become abusive and unwelcoming to women in the South African society.

Ms Dunjwa said although arrests had been effected, those who ordered security to abuse councillor Rulashe in the manner they have, ought to be brought to book as well.

The municipality must not hide behind the investigations in such a straight-forward matter as that, as there also exists video evidence and witnesses.

Consequence management must follow whenever such mistreatment of women occurs.

Ms Dunjwa said women were not invited guests who depend on a municipal manager or MEC to rise. "Women are leaders and ought to be respected in the workplace," she added.

She said an example and a clear directive should be set that this behaviour will not be tolerated.