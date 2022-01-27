South Africa: Cogta Committee Congratulates Nkosikazi Nomandla Mhlawuli On Her Election As Chair of National House of Traditional Leaders

27 January 2022
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
The Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) congratulates Nkosikazi Nomandla Mhlawuli on her historic election as the Chairperson of the National House of Traditional Leaders (NHTL) and Khoi-San Leaders on Tuesday, 25 January 2022.

The election of Nkosikazi Mhlawuli unopposed as the first woman traditional leader in this role signals the commitment of the NHTL to democratic South Africa's promise to empower the country's women. This recognition by the NHTL is testament to her capabilities as a leader who is equal to the task.

The NHTL has always been perceived as patriarchal and not open to transformation, particularly in terms of gender. The committee commends it for this great milestone in what has traditionally been the domain of male primogeniture and a bastion of patriarchy in South Africa. The election of a woman leader in this important traditional organisation will bring a different set of skills and perspectives that are necessary in our current society.

A number of societal issues plague communities, particularly in rural areas, that require the intervention of traditional leaders. The committee hopes that Nkosikazi Mhlawuli's election will lead to innovations in finding solutions to these issues. The committee wishes Nkosikazi Mhlawuli success in her role.

