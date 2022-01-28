Africa: Totalenergies AFCON 2021 - Quarterfinals Determined

27 January 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The Round of 16 of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021 was concluded on Wednesday 26 January 2022.

After eight exciting games, the quarterfinals pairings are now determined.

The quarterfinal matches are as follows:

Match 45 - Saturday 29 January 2022 - 17:00 local time (16:00 GMT) - Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua

Burkina Faso v Tunisia

Match 46 - Saturday 29 January 2022 - 20:00 local time (19:00 GMT) - Japoma Stadium, Douala

Gambia v Cameroon

Match 47 - Sunday 30 January 2022 - 16:00 local time (15:00 GMT) - Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaounde

Egypt v Morocco

Match 48 - Sunday 30 January 2022 - 20:00 local time (19:00 GMT) - Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaounde

Senegal v Equatorial Guinea

