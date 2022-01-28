Zimbabwe: Anna, Shugeta Announce Breakup

Popular entertainers, Tafadzwa Shugeta and Anna Honde have announced their separation for the second time, much to their fans' amusement.

According to Honde, the couple that always portrayed an image perfect relationship on social media, separated early this month.

"A week after new year the Oros family decided to separate yes we broke up. We are happy and l hope we will continue to put smiles on your faces," she wrote on social media.

Details on what led to the separation are yet to emerge. However, a cryptic post by Honde earlier this week had fans assuming that Shugeta was comparing Honde to his exes, hence, the fallout.

"How would you feel if your bae/boo tells you kuti you are not even an inch close to my ex when it comes to beauty and financial," she wrote on Facebook.

This comes a few months after Sweden-based socialite, Tatelicious Karigambe urged Honde to separate social life from business.

As per the duo's tradition since igniting romance, Honde and Shugeta had shared a picture in which they were captured with the latter grabbing Honde's butt.

While social media community could only but adore this public display of affection, Tatelicious believed it was bad for Honde's business.

In a lengthy post, Tatelicious said, "Try to separate your relationships with work... Who you date is your right and choice and we have to respect that... but publicising an image of a person who is yet to marry you grabbing your assets messes public image."

Anna HondeShugeta