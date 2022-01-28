Nigeria: Buhari Cancels Trip to Zamfara Over 'Bad Weather'

Premium Times
27 January 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Bode Gbadebo

President Muhammadu Buhari has called off his trip to Zamfara State over what insiders called "bad weather".

LEADERSHIP earlier reported President Buhari's trip to Sokoto State on Thursday where he commissioned a three million metric tonnes per annum BUA Cement Sokoto Line 4 Factory.

The President was billed to visit the neighbouring Zamfara State, which is bedeviled by banditry, for other functions.

Sources, however, told LEADERSHIP that the President has returned to Abuja after calling off the Zamfara trip.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X