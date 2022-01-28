Nigeria: 50,700 Sign Petition to Stop English Language Test for Nigerians

Pixabay
(file photo).
27 January 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Henry Tyohemba

Over 50,700 Nigerians have signed a petition calling for an end to International English Language Tests (IELTS).

IELTS is a test of English-language proficiency for non-native English-language speakers which is mostly managed by the British Council.

The petitioners argued that since English is Nigeria's official language and the first language for many people in the country, which is a legacy of British colonial rule, the country should be exempted from the test.

The $200 (£151) test has a two-year validity and is mandatory for those that want to study in the UK, parts of Europe and the US.

Many people were wondering why the test expires after two years, saying it is exploitative.

Ebenezar Wikina, Founder, Policy Shapers said the campaign became necessary after observing that many Nigerians had lost opportunities because they could not afford the cost of the test despite having tertiary education in the English language.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X