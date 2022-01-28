Nigeria: Flights to Kano, Sokoto, Maiduguri May Be Cancelled Over Weather - NiMet

27 January 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Chris Agabi

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecasted more dust plumes around the North West and North East states capable of dropping visibility below 1000 meters, leaving flights cancellations and delays in its wake.

NiMet in its weather forecast for Thursday, said, "thick dust haze with horizontal visibility values of less than 1000m are expected over Maiduguri, Nguru, Potiskum, Dutse, Gombe, Yola, Bauchi, Katsina, Kaduna, Zaria, Kano and Sokoto.

The forecast further indicated that "flight operations may be disrupted and airline operators are advised to pick up their flight folders and adhere to regulations, especially at aerodromes in the Northern parts of the country."

NiMet also advised road users to exert caution while driving along areas with poor visibility during this period, advising people with respiratory problems to take caution.

NiMet explained that "dust plume has been raised over Niger republic and Western Chad and has been transported into Nigeria and currently reducing horizontal visibility. This situation is expected to persist from the time of issuance of this forecast to the next 24hrs. It will further deteriorate already poor horizontal visibility over the North".

Daily Trust reports that following the onset of harmattan usually occasioned with dust plumes, visibility has been dropping from time to time, especially in the north.

The impact has been negative on flights to the north and health impacts have been felt across the country.

