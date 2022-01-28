Kenya: Murder Most Foul - Renowned Football Fan Isaac Juma Slashed to Death

27 January 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Renowned Kenyan football fan Isaac Juma was slashed to death by unknown assailants last night at his rural home in Mumias West, Kakamega County, his family has confirmed.

According to locals and family sources, the deceased had expressed concerns in the past that some unnamed people had wanted to grab his piece of land.

One of Juma's wives confirmed the incident as well Kakamega County police commander Hassan Barua who said the matter is under probe.

"The matter has been taken over by detectives and we will get down to the root of it," Barua told Capital Sports.

The body which had deep cuts on the head and neck was moved to a local mortuary awaiting post-mortem.

-Additional info by Ojwang Joe

