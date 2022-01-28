Kenya: Wambora, Ongwae Retain Cog Seats After Full Council Meeting

Nairobi — Embu Governor Martin Wambora has retained the Council of Governors chairman position by consensus following a full council meeting.

Wambora will be deputized by Kisii Governor James Ongwae who also retained his seat.

Speaking following the announcement, Wambora stated that “delayed disbursement of the remaining amount of the equitable share to counties is affecting their response to drought situation in the country and especially the worst hit.”

The CoG Chair further called on the national government and development partners to collaborate affected counties to ensure timely distribution of food and water so that livws and livelihoods can be saved during the drought period.

“We are aware of the current drought situation facing Arid and Semi-Arid Counties, leaving many residents in dire need of food, water and other basic needs,” he said.

Counties which are worst hit, include Marsabit, Garissa, Kilifi, Lamu, Wajir and Isiolo.

Others are Kwale, Mandera and Turkana.

Chairpersons of the Council Committees also retained their positions among them Health Committee to be chaired by Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o while his Laikipia counterpart Nderitu Muriithi will remain as the finance chair.

Other Chairpersons of committees include Governors Kiraitu Murungi (Meru) for Legal Constitutional affairs and Intergovernmental Relations committee, Mutahi Kahiga (Nyeri) for Education, Charity Ngilu (Kitui) Trade, Ann Waiguru (Kirinyaga) Gender, Youth, Culture Sports and Social Services.

The team which is now on their second term will manage the transition of governors in the various committees after the August elections.