Kenya: Detectives Arrest Suspect in Gruesome Murder of Isaac Juma

Nairobi — Detectives have arrested a 27-year old man identified as Milton Namatsi in connection to the gruesome murder of renowned football fan Isaac Juma.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Namatsi is among a group of people who attacked Juma at his home in Mumias, hacking him to death last night.

The DCI has further stated that the suspect will be arraigned in court tomorrow, even as fans from all over the country called on the government to act with speed on the issue.

According to the DCI, the suspect was picked from his house by sleuths based in Mumias, after preliminary investigations linked him to the murder.

Juma was hacked to death at his home on Wednesday night, just after taking dinner with his family at their home. It is suspected that his murder revolves around a land dispute with some members of his family.

Information from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations states that children who were taking their supper outside the house had reported seeing silhouettes of human beings lurking against the fence.

They went back to the house and reported to their parents who took the matter lightly. Moments later, they heard a commotion in the sheep pen and immediately afterwards the sheep began bleating, prompting Juma and his 17-year-old son to dash outside.

However, before they could establish what was happening, a group of men armed with machetes attacked them, hacking Juma to death.

His 17-year old son however managed to cheat death narrowly, by escaping to the farm.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Football fans from across the vast Kakamega County streamed to his home in Mumias to condole with the family, many expressing shock at the manner in which the 58-year old was murdered.

Juma, who spent most of his life as a newspaper vendor in Nakuru was a popular figure in football circles, and was always visible during national team and AFC Leopards matches. He was also a visible figure in many other sporting fiestas like the annual Safari Sevens.

He however retreated to his Mumias home a few years back and was once in a while seen at the Bukhungu Stadium, where he had taken on a new relationship with Kakamega Homeboyz.

"We want the government to act in speed and resolve this matter. Juma has been butchered like a cow and it is so painful to see. He once came to Bukhungu with a placard written 'my life is in danger' and we want detectives to act with speed," a fan, who had gone to his rural home early in the morning stated.

Football fans and Kenyans of all walks of life have also taken to social media to express their shock and sympathy with the family of the slain Juma.