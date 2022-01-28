Kenya: Munya Threatens to Sack Sacco Officials Sabotaging Farmers' Subsidy Programs

Nyeri — Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has threatened to sack coffee cooperative management officials who will sabotage the one billion farmers' inputs subsidy program.

Under the program, the government has set aside 1 billion where farmers will be registered and given smart cards that will allow them to pay fifty percent for fertilizers and spraying chemicals, and then the government through Kenya Planters Cooperative Union (KPCU) pays the deficit.

Speaking at Karina stadium during the launch of the program, Munya said that many officials have in the past sabotaged government-led initiatives benefitting farmers by failing to append their signatures on government forms that allow farmers to get loans or subsidies.

"As a government this time we will crack the whip of any official who fails us, I have noticed with concern especially in Nyeri that many farmers have been denied the benefit of borrowing from the three billion coffee cherry fund by their officials but on this one, we will dissolve any committee which fails to sign for farmers in two weeks time," said Munya.

Munya who was accompanied by top new KPCU management lamented that the reason why farmers are yet to borrow from cherry is mainly due to wrong information propagated by society management officials so that they can financially gain from Sacco where they get kickbacks on borrowing huge amounts that attract high-interest rates

"We know why many officials are failing to sign for your forms is because they make huge money through Sacco deals, this time we will not allow you to miss this opportunity of benefiting from subsidized fertilizers and chemicals we will initiate their sacking," said Munya.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

With the smart cards, farmers can walk into designated agro vets and swipe the card during the purchases.

To cushion farmers from counterfeits the farmers will only purchase inputs authorized by the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Unit which is currently analyzing the best product for farmers.

"We know that many businessmen would want to sell to you fake things this will not be possible since a list will be given from KEPHIS," said Munya.

Kieni mp Kanini Kega who was present said that the budget committee had already alloacted funds for the program and urged farmers to support the initiative.

However, farmers asked the ministry to ensure prompt and timely payment to farmers who wait for a long time for payment saying that buyers should credit directly to farmers accounts.