Kenya: I Am Firmly in ODM, OKA Principals Are My Good Friends, Wanjigi Says

Nairobi — Businessman Jimi Wanjigi now says he is firmly in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and that Raila Odinga is his party leader.

Speaking during a rally in Kitui, Wanjigi however stated that One Kenya Alliance (OKA) Principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Gideon Moi and Cyrus Jirongo are his good friends.

“I want you leaders and Kenyans to get me clearly. I am a very good friend to the OKA principals but I am not in OKA. I have my party called ODM. That is my party but OLA are my very good friends,” he stated.

The businessman who has also expressed interest in the presidency said that despite supporting Odinga in past elections, he betrayed his supporters by entering into a handshake deal with President Uhuru Kenyatta without involving them.

He added that time had come for Kenyans to bring in a fresh crop of leaders for the sake of their future.

“This time round we are not going to take chances, this issue of gambling with our votes has to come to an end. Since the independence of this country, only two families have held onto power,” he added.

Wanjigi said that Kenyans were tired of being led by the same crop of leaders in over sixty years pointing out that every individual has a right to be given a chance in the country’s top seat.

He urged Kenyans to own their votes saying it will determine the future of the country.

He added that the country was going through a myriad of challenges that require urgent intervention including food insecurity and other challenges.

The businessman further drummed up support for Kalonzo’s presidency calling on the Kamba nation to vote for him during the August 9 elections.

It remains unclear if Wanjigi intends to join OKA or drop his ambitions to support Kalonzo.