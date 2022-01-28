Kenya: Emirates Restores Flights to Nairobi

Dubai — Emirates will resume passenger operations between Dubai and Kenya starting from 29 January, offering customers more choice, superior value and enhanced connectivity to and through Dubai.

Customers flying in and out of Nairobi can safely connect to Dubai and to an array of onwards connections to Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, West Asia and Australasia.

Emirates will operate 10 weekly flights to Nairobi from 29 January. EK 719 and 720 will operate on Sunday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, taking off from Dubai at 0935hrs and arriving in Nairobi at 1345hrs, in turn leaving Nairobi at 1530hrs, and landing in Dubai at 2130hrs.

EK 721 and 722 will fly on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday with EK 721 taking off from Dubai at 0210hrs, arriving in Nairobi at 0620hrs. EK 722 will leave Nairobi at 2355hrs, arriving in Dubai at 0555hrs.

All passengers travelling from Emirates' African network with Dubai as their final destination require a 48 hour PCR test.

Passengers must present a valid negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate for a test conducted at an approved facility, and validity must be calculated from the time the sample was collected. Upon arrival in Dubai, passengers will undergo an additional Covid-19 PCR test and remain in self-quarantine until the results of the test are received.

Passengers travelling from these destinations and transiting in Dubai are required to follow the rules and requirements of their final destination.