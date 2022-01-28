Kenya: UDA-ANC Earthquake Will Deliver a Landslide Win Against Odinga - Ruto

Kiambu — Deputy President William Ruto has said the hustler movement was confident of winning the August General Election.

He said the movement has brought all Kenyans together irrespective of their ethnic and political persuasions.

Dr Ruto said their efforts to unite Kenyans and eradicate tribal politics were paying off lauding ANC and Ford Kenya leaders Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula for joining them.

The Deputy President said Opposition leader Raila Odinga did not stand a chance against the Hustler Movement, saying Kenyans have lost faith in him.

"If we defeated Odinga when he had Mudavadi and Wetangula, it's impossible for him now that my brothers have joined hands with us," said Dr Ruto.

Speaking in Kiambu County on Thursday, Dr Ruto said Kenyans were rallying behind the Hustler Movement because it has practical solutions to the country's economic challenges.

He said his opponents in the Opposition had failed to come up with an appealing agenda to counter his bottom-up economic model.

He asked Kenyans to reject Odinga who was only banking on the assistance of the "deep state" and billionaires out to protect their wealth at the expense of ordinary citizens.

"Their plan is to propel Odinga's candidature using handouts," said Dr Ruto.

The Deputy President was accompanied by MPs Githua Wamacukuru (Kabete), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Alice Wahome (Kandara), Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), John Kiarie (Dagoretti South), Gathoni Wa Muchomba (Kiambu), Owen Baya (Kilifi North), George Koimburi (Juja), Charles Njagua (Starehe), former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and LSK President Nelson Havi.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kiarie said the Political Parties Amendment Bill of 2021 will not hinder the Hustler Movement from winning the elections.

"Let them form laws that will help them form a coalition. As hustlers we will form a coalition with ordinary citizens." said Kiarie.

Nyoro said Mt Kenya residents will rally behind Dr Ruto because he has a solid development agenda that will benefit entrepreneurs and farmers

"We have made a deliberate decision as the people of Mt Kenya region to support someone with an agenda to grow the economy and businesses and address challenges facing farmers," said Nyoro.

Gachagua and Ichungwa said the hustler narrative had gained unmatched popularity across the country, thanks to its economic agenda and unity initiative.

Wahome appealed to Kenyans to reject leaders imposed on them and embrace those who have an agenda that will benefit them.

"There will be a meeting in Sagana that seeks to decide the country's leader on our behalf. However, they will soon learn Kenyans have settled for the bottom-up economic model," said Wahome.

Njagua asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to reconsider his preferred candidate in the upcoming general elections.

"To my friend President Kenyatta, all of your friends have joined Dr Ruto," said Njagua.

Baya said leaders from the coast region have joined the hustler movement to advance its agenda in Parliament.