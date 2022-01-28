Kenya: Waiguru Protests Denial of Wang'uru Stadium Permit for Ruto Rally

Kirinyaga — Kirinyaga Governor has protested what she terms as a move by the national government to deny her a permit for the Wang'uru stadium where Deputy President William Ruto was expected to hold a rally on Saturday.

She expressed disappointment at not being able to host Ruto at the stadium which she stated has been used to hold meetings since Mashujaa day last year.

"We are very shocked as leaders in Kirinyaga County having been denied permit to hold a rally for the Deputy President in Wang'uru stadium. PS Kibicho has been using it for public meetings, when we decided to ask it to be used by the DP, they decided to tell us that it was not complete," she stated.

"Was it complete during Mashujaa dauy, then it became incomplete. Was it complete when Kibicho was using it for public meetings and then it became uncomplete. This discrimination and not giving people a level playing field is unwarranted."

She however welcomed every person to attend the meeting at Thiba grounds and assured them of tight security

Ndia Member of Parliament George Kariuki blamed interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho of blocking the Ministry of Public Works effort to issue them with a permit to hold the rally and stated that at the Thiba grounds, an earthquake rally will be felt.

Both leaders spoke after a consultative meeting with Kirinyaga Members of County Assembly, (MCAs) Members of Parliament among other leader