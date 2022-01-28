Nigeria: Afcon Misadventure Has Made Us Stronger - Ahmed Musa

27 January 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Captain Ahmed Musa has said the Super Eagles exit was shocking but has made them stronger to take on future challenges.

In a statement from the Nigeria Football Federation, Super Eagles captain reiterated that the exit was a bitter pill to swallow by the players.

"You know it is still a shock but I can assure you that things like these make a team stronger. We did our best in the circumstances. When you lose at a tournament, it hurts really bad. However, we don't have time to keep reflecting over what went wrong.

"We have very important challenges in front of us, and all we can do is stay stronger and have firm belief in ourselves that we can do it. The focus is now on the World Cup play-off."

Nigeria exited the 33rd AFCON after losing by the odd goal to Tunisia's Carthage Eagles in a Round of 16 encounter in Garoua on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles have set their sights on the 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off with the Black Stars of Ghana, with the Ghanaians set to host the first leg and the reverse in Nigeria, both matches to take place between 24th - 29th March.

