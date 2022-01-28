Zimbabwe: Macheso Dancer Cleared of Rape

ORCHESTRA Mberikwazvo dancer, Seleman Mpochi, was yesterday cleared of allegations of raping his teenage girlfriend by the Harare Magistrates Court.

Known as Majuice, Mpochi who was represented by lawyer Mr Arshiel Mugiya, was acquitted of the rape charges after he successfully applied for discharge at the close of the State case.

Regional magistrate Mr Kudakwashe Mhene discharged Mpochi after noting that the State had failed to establish a prima facie case against him because of lack of evidence.

Mr Mhene also noted that the State failed to establish essential elements of the rape charge.

He added that there was a lot of inconsistencies in the testimonies of State witness who gave evidence during trial.

The State led by Mr Shepherd Makonde had it that on August 20 last year, the teenage girl sent a text message to Majuice begging him to drive her to Kuwadzana the following day for a party.

It was alleged that on the next day, Mpochi met the girl and they proceeded to Kuwadzana where he dropped her and went away.

At around 5 pm on the same day, the girl sent another message to Mpochi advising him that she was not feeling comfortable at the party and asked him to pick her up.

The court was told that Mpochi drove and picked the complainant and went to a certain house in Crowborough Phase 3 where they entered a room, sat on a bed before Mpochi allegedly gave her a beer and left to buy her food.

It was the State's case that Mpochi came back had sex with the girl once without her consent.

After the act, it is alleged that Mpochi drove the girl to her house where she arrived late.

It was alleged that her mother asked why she had come home late and she first lied to her, only to reveal the truth the following day to her friend and the matter was reported to the police leading to Mpochi's arrest.