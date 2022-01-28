Rwanda: Clubs in Race to Sign Ndizeye Ahead of BAL 2022

Rwandan small forward Dieudonné Ndizeye is a hot property as different clubs are trying to lure him to play for them in the upcoming second edition of the Basketball Africa League - BAL.

The 25-year-old played for South Sudan's Cobra Sport during the qualifiers and helped them make it to the regular season tournament.

In an exclusive interview with Weekend Sport, Ndizeye revealed that a number of teams have approached him, but noted he will take his time before making a decision.

"There are different teams that want me to play for them in the BAL, including Cobra Sport from South Sudan - a team with which I worked so well. I have not reached an agreement with any team yet, my focus right now is on the national team, and I will think about clubs after the World Cup qualifiers window 1," he said.

Locally, Ndizeye features for Patriots basketball, which did not make it to the BAL this year, as rivals Rwanda Energy Group (REG) beat them to the domestic league title last month.

REG will be Rwanda's representative in BAL 2022 after gaining automatic qualification to the tournament, courtesy of the fact that Rwanda will host a vital part of the tournament - the semis and finals.

Ndizeye put up some great performances for Cobra Sport in the qualifiers. He contributed 32 points in a 77-67 win over Kenya's Ulinzi Warriors and, a 20-point and 7-rebound performance to help Cobra Sport beat Burundi's New Star 78-76.