Egypt: FM - Funding Allocated for Int'l Climate Action Still 'Not Enough'

27 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister and President-designate of the 27th Conference of Parties (COP27) Sameh Shoukry said Thursday that funding allocated for international climate action is still insufficient.

In a virtual Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate (MEF) meeting at the ministerial level, Shoukry said providing more funding to face climate change consequences is highly required, Foreign Ministry Spokesman ambassador Ahmed Hafez said.

The meeting was hosted by US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and attended by ministers and other high-ranking officials from the European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Russia, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, and the office of the UN Secretary-General.

During the meeting, Shoukry said that Egypt is now witnessing the implementation of commitments concerning facing the climate change consequences via implementing the recommendations of the Paris and Glasgow summits on climate change.

This comes within the framework of preparations of the 27th Conference of Parties (COP27) expected to be held in Sharm el-Sheikh city in 2022.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X