Egypt: FM - Funding Allocated for Int'l Climate Action Still 'Not Enough'

Foreign Minister and President-designate of the 27th Conference of Parties (COP27) Sameh Shoukry said Thursday that funding allocated for international climate action is still insufficient.

In a virtual Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate (MEF) meeting at the ministerial level, Shoukry said providing more funding to face climate change consequences is highly required, Foreign Ministry Spokesman ambassador Ahmed Hafez said.

The meeting was hosted by US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and attended by ministers and other high-ranking officials from the European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Russia, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, and the office of the UN Secretary-General.

During the meeting, Shoukry said that Egypt is now witnessing the implementation of commitments concerning facing the climate change consequences via implementing the recommendations of the Paris and Glasgow summits on climate change.

This comes within the framework of preparations of the 27th Conference of Parties (COP27) expected to be held in Sharm el-Sheikh city in 2022.