Ethiopia: News - Some of 27 New Appointees Non-Resident Ambassadors Foreign Ministry Says

27 January 2022
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Some of the ambassadors appointed by President Sahlework yesterday are going to be non-resident ambassadors based in Addis Abeba, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said. At today's biweekly press briefing, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) ambassador Dina Mufti defended the government's decision, "They will serve as permanent and nonpermanent ambassadors to balance financial shortage and efficiency." He affirmed the capability of the new appointees to safeguard Ethiopia's national interest and stated that their appointment was based on career-based criteria.

Ambassador Dina quashed the rumors that the government was willing to negotiate with the TPLF. "There won't be negotiation with a terrorist group," he said.

He commented on last week's visit by United States envoy to the Horn of Africa David Satterfield, "There were diplomatic hiccups between the U.S and Ethiopia in relation to the law-enforcement operation against TPLF but now the U.S clearly understood the mission of the operation and wants to renew and foster its relationship with Ethiopia," ambassador Dina said.

In the end, the spokesperson discussed the recent visit by the deputy leader of Sudan's Sovereign Council, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti)," His visit is a positive initiation that will help Ethiopia and Sudan to settle their border issues and strengthen bilateral relations."

