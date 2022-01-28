Liberia: Boakai Storms New Kru Town

Offers special prayer for stampede victims, present tangible envelops

By Lincoln G. Peters

Former Liberian Vice President and Current Chairman of the opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai on Thursday, 27 January 2022 stormed New Kru Town on Bushrod Island to identify with, console and offer special prayer for stampede victims and their families.

The program which was held in the Town Hall of the Borough of New Kru Town brought together several sympathizers and families, along with some of the surviving stampede victims.

The General Overseer of the Word of Life Outreach International Ministries Apostle Abraham Kromah organized a three-day night-time crusade that ended tragically with 29 deaths of worshipers confirmed by health authorities here.

Drug abusers commonly known among Liberians as zogoes or disadvantaged youths reportedly invaded the crusade, armed with deadly instruments intended to incite fear, wage terror and steal from people.

The three-day night-time crusade was organized on Wednesday night, 19 January 2022 at the D. Twe Memorial High School soccer pitch in New Kru Town.

Also at the special prayer program, several top officials of the former ruling Unity Party including party chairman Mr. Amin Modad, Secretary General, Mo Ali, and Assistant Secretary General for Press and Publicity Mrs. Cornelia Kruah-Togba, among others, were seen.

During the program, family members along with the former Vice President Amb. Boakai had on black and white as a symbol of their bereavement.

While the program was ongoing, the leadership of UP distributed candles to the public and brought a wreath at the front of the altar with burning candles around it.

At the end of the program, Vice President Boakai and his UP leadership held a special meeting with the victims and presented sealed envelopes to them for their upkeep.

Additionally, Mr. Boakai and his entourage held a special meeting with the Redemption Hospital and Cora Medical Clinic in New Kru Town where several patients are still undergoing medical treatment and made cash available to them for their treatment.

Consoling the family and offering special prayer for them, the former VP said that he is deeply saddened by the death of those citizens who went to worship God in order to have peace but lost their lives in such a tragedy.

"Today we are here briefly to say sorry for what happened, even though this can't get your lost one back, it makes you feel part of society. This is not about politics, but this is about feeling from one who is like you. We know how people feel losing their relatives, family and loved ones in such a painful manner," Mr. Boakia said.

He said he thought the best way is to go to the people, pray with them, meet their leadership and show to them that he feels their pain and sorrow and that he also cares about them.

The CPP Chairman prayed that God blesses the family and consoles them, adding that the death is very saddening and heartbreaking, but above all, God is the only comforter.

Mr. Boakai urged them all to look to God as the finisher of their faith.

Offering prayer for the family, Amb. Boakai said: "Today we commit these people who stand before you in your hands and ask that you bring peace, console and encouragement to them."

He continued: "Some of them who are not here, Lord, we pray that this prayer touches them, strengthens and encourages them. I know there is something special they have lost in those that departed, but again, I pray that you restore it all."

Amb. Boakai prayed for peace today in the country Liberia and against violence, saying he wishes that God be with everyone and console them during this period.

"We thank you for knowing you because you are the most important knowledge that any human can ever have. Today, we say bring blessing to them and console them and make way for [them] because you are able to do what we can't imagine or think of," he added.

"We offered this prayer, in the name of the Father, the Son and the Blessed Holy Spirit, Amen," he concluded.

For their part, the victims through one of their spokespersons, Madam Patient Wleh, expressed excitement and appreciation to former Vice President Boakai and the entire leadership of the Unity Party for coming to their aid.

According to Madam Wleh, the visit is very important and timely because the bereaved are very confused and hopeless because of those people they lost within an hour.

"We say thank you for coming and for the prayers. They were inspiring to us and we give our lives in the hands of God because he has been with us since this thing happened. We want to thank everyone for showing up for us and making us feel part of society," Madam Wleh said in tears.

Also speaking, representative aspirant Mr. Robert B. Teah thanked his standard-bearer Amb. Boakai for identifying with the people of New Kru Town, saying all Liberians should follow the good example of the former Vice President.

"I am appealing to everyone in here to continue engaging those victims because it's not an easy thing to go through what they are in. Every day, I feel for them but again, thanks for the comfort and love demonstrated to them every day," he said.https://thenewdawnliberia.com/liberia-wage-of-terror/