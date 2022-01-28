Liberia's Kpah Sherman Begins Training With New Club

By: Naneka Hoffman

Liberian international professional Kpah Sherman trained for the first time with his new Malaysian club, Terengganu FC.

Sherman, who had been quarantined upon returning to Malaysia, started work at his new club.

The striker was in quarantine for days after his arriving in Malaysia.

Sherman penned a one-year contract with Terengganu FC and has joined his new teammates for the first time for training.

He started his first training this January 2022 and is excited about the opportunity.