Liberia: Govt. Appeals to Marketers to Leave Redlight

By Lewis S. Teh

President George Manneh Weah is appealing to marketers in Redlight to relocate to the Omega General Market to enable ongoing road project, Presidential Affairs Minister, Nathaniel F. McGill, reveals.

Speaking at a News Conference Wednesday evening in Monrovia, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Nathaniel McGill said President Weah is appealing to the marketers to please leave because the Government does not want to use force to remove the marketers.

Addressing a news conference in Monrovia late Wednesday, 26 January 2022, Minister McGill said the removal of Red Light marketers to Omega will enable the government to complete the current road construction sooner.

He says if the road construction ongoing in Red Light is not completed on time, the government will be penalized.

Minister McGill further discloses that an important meeting is scheduled for today, Friday, with the Ministries of Justice, Internal Affairs, the city corporations, the Liberia Marketing Association, and the Inspector General of Police at the Paynesville City Hall in Paynesville to discuss issues surrounding the relocation of marketers to Omega.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State announces that official date for the Bicentennial Celebration is February 14, 2022.

He calls on Liberians to join the celebration by turning out with the national colors Red, White Blue at the event.

At the same time, Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson T. Koijee says he would do all in his powers to work along with marketers in Redlight to return to the Omega Market.

"We will officially begin the reinforcement this Friday to make sure citizens who are still selling in Redlight return to Omega Market", the Mayor adds.

The government completed the Omega Market sometime last year and asked marketers to relocate ease congestion in Redlight and allow ongoing road construction there, but some marketers have remained recalcitrant on grounds that sales are better at Redlight that leads to the interior of the country.https://thenewdawnliberia.com/if-cdc-lost-2023-we-will-celebrate/ Editing by Jonathan Browne