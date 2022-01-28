Liberia: Jonathan Freeman Gets Mvp Award

27 January 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

By Naneka Hoffman

Liberian youngster Jonathan Freeman is the Most Valuable Player from the Play For Peace tournament played on Tulsa Field in Barnesville Estate, Gardnersville, on the outskirts of Monrovia after scoring the winning penalty to help his side Discoveries Football Club lift the trophy.

Freeman, who plays for the Under-15 national football team, is a phenomenon for Discoveries Football Club. He was impressive throughout the tournament from group stages up to the final.

He scored four goals in the tournament and put up another outstanding performance in the grand finale against Ambassador FC, which was enough to help his side emerge as winners.

The match ended 1-1 during full 90 minutes of play, but Discoveries Football Academy defeated Ambassador 5-4 in penalty shoot-out.

