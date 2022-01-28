Egypt Holds Consultations Ahead of Hosting COP27

27 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's Foreign Ministry has held consultations with a group of countries and parties on their visions on different topics pertaining to climate change, as part of ongoing preparations for hosting the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) later this year in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm El Sheikh.

The ministry said in a statement Thursday 27/1/2022 the consultations were held via videoconference with the United States, Russia, Japan, Zambia, a number of countries that share the same visions as well as a group of African negotiators.

During the talks, the outcomes of the COP26 that was held in Glasgow, Scotland in November were assessed and the ongoing preparations for COP27 were discussed, the ministry added.

The Egyptian side asserted the necessity of transforming towards implementing different pledges as part of the negotiations, while the other countries voiced their support for the Egyptian presidency to ensure the success of the Sharm El Sheikh summit.

