Tanzania: Tz Improves in Corruption Perception Index

TANZANIA has climbed up one place to 87 among 180 countries in a corruption perception index (CPI) of 2021, according to a new report by Transparency International.

The index, which ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption according to experts and business people, uses a scale of 0 to 100, where 0 is highly corrupt and 100 is very clean.

It relies on 13 independent data sources

In the 2021, Tanzania scored 39/100, making it one of the least corrupt countries in the East African region.

According to Transparency International, an increase of 1 point of the CPI score allows to increase direct investment by 0.5 per cent of the GDP and around 4 per cent of average income per household.

Tanzania is ranked the second least country in the region behind Rwanda, which occupies 52nd position with a 53/100 score. Kenya, Uganda and Burundi are ranked 128th, 144th and 169th respectively.

The top countries are Denmark, Finland and New Zealand, each with a score of 88. Norway (85), Singapore (85), Sweden (85), Switzerland (84), the Netherlands (82), Luxembourg (81) and Germany (80) complete the top 10.

South Sudan (11), Syria (13) and Somalia (13) remain at the bottom of the index.

"Two years into the devastating Covid-19 pandemic, this year's Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) reveals that corruption levels remain at a standstill worldwide," reads the report.

It says despite commitments on paper, 131 countries have made no significant progress against corruption over the last decade.

"This year 27 countries are at a historic low in their CPI score. Meanwhile, human rights and democracy across the world are under assault. This is no coincidence. Corruption enables human rights abuses. Conversely, ensuring basic rights and freedoms means there is less space for corruption to go unchallenged," the report adds.

The 2021 CPI results show that countries with well-protected civil and political liberties generally control corruption better. The fundamental freedoms of association and expression are crucial in the fight for a world free of corruption.

"There is an urgent need to accelerate the fight against corruption if we are to halt human rights abuses and democratic decline across the globe," Transparency International said in the report adding; "Our analysis of this year's CPI results shows that upholding human rights is crucial in the fight against corruption, with countries who violate civil liberties generally scoring lower on the CPI."

It warned that corruption undermined the ability of governments to guarantee the human rights of their citizens, affecting the delivery of public services, the dispensation of justice and the provision of safety for all.

"Grand corruption committed by high-level officials usually combines the large-scale, transnational theft of public funds with gross human rights violations," the global coalition against corruption noted with concern.