Tanzania: NMB Sets Another Industry Profit Records

NMB Bank Plc has posted another industry record breaking performance after registering a 41 per cent increase in profit before tax that jumped to 420bn/- in the year ended 2021, compared to 301bn/- of the preceding year.

In the period under review, the largest lender in the land posted a profit after tax of 289bn/- which consolidated its market leadership and top profitability position in the industry.

This is 39 per cent higher than the industry record of 210bn/- registered in the year ended 2020.

The outstanding performance is attributed to the bank's differentiated business model and disciplined execution of its strategic initiatives that continue to drive market share gains and further cement the bank's leading position within the market.

Speaking during the release of the bank's full year results, the NMB Chief Executive Officer, Ms Ruth Zaipuna said,

"I am profoundly proud and humbled by what we have achieved as a team, and I remain ever so confident that with the disciplined execution of our strategy, increased customers' activities, high staff morale and strong leadership, we will sustain this strong growth momentum of our underlying business,"

According to her, the bank's strong business growth and solid financial performance are critical in supporting its mission of leading Tanzania's social and economic development agenda.

"Our focus and contribution in the agriculture sector continued during the year, whereby we were the first bank to set aside a special agriculture fund (100bn/-) for lending in the agriculture value chain at interest rates not exceeding 10 per cent," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Company Tanzania Banking By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She added, "We have continued to heavily invest in various social impact programmes by setting aside 1 per cent of the bank's profit after tax, every year. In 2021, we spent over 2bn/-towards various social impact initiatives in Education, Health, Financial Literacy and Environment,"

The strong growth in profitability is on the back of solid operating income growth of 18 per cent year on year both from net-interest income growth of 19 per cent due to increase in loans and advances as well as an increase in non-funded income by 15 per cent year on year, reflecting increased customer activities on the bank's channels.

The bank has also continued to demonstrate laudable operational efficiency, with further improved cost-to-income ratio to 47 per cent from 51 per cent in the same period last year, being well within the regulatory threshold of 55 per cent.

The close management of the loan book and strong customer relationship management saw improvement in overall asset quality, with its NPL ratio decreasing to 3.2 per cent as of December 2021, well below the 5 per cent regulatory threshold.

The bank maintains a strong balance sheet with sustained growth demonstrating enhanced customer relationships in core business segments.

Loans and Advances increased by 13 per cent year on year to 4.6tri/- (net of impairment) owing to commendable credit portfolio growth in key market segments, including Agri-business, SME, and Personal Loans.

The total deposits grew by 25 per cent year on year to 6.4tri/-at the end of December last year compared to 5.3tri/- in December 2020.

The bank's total assets closed at 8.7tri/-, up 23 per cent year on year from 7tri/- in the same period last year.