Mauritius: Prize Giving Ceremony to Reward Youths for Their Participation in Online Activities

press release

A prize giving ceremony to reward winners of online activities that were organised from December 2021 to January 2022, was held, this afternoon, at Côte d'Or National Sports Complex. The Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation, Mr Jean Christophe Stephan Toussaint, was present on the occasion.

Activities organised comprised online competitions such as National Quiz, National Slam, Online Treasure Quest, Best Message on Building Relations, Do-it-yourself, Kitchen Garden, Tiktok Funny Video Challenge, and Poster. The online non-competitive events included Quinzaine de la Jeunesse, First Aid Training, Initiation to Beauty Culture, Pathway to Relooking, Online Mindset Coaching, Zenes Vinn Distrer Twa Online.

In his address, Minister Toussaint congratulated participants for their hard work in their respective activities, adding that the cash prizes symbolically acknowledged their efforts and remarkable performances.

"COVID-19," he underlined, "has brought a lot of challenges and is here to stay, thus we need to continue to move forward and innovate." On this score, he lauded the Officers of his Ministry for having successfully adapted to this new situation and used technology at its best so as to give the youths an opportunity to continue with activities differently without putting them at risk and without violating the sanitary protocols.

Furthermore, the Minister indicated that this year would be marked by sports competitions to be held in Mauritius and internationally. These are the 22nd CAA African Senior Athletics Championships and the 12th edition of the Jeux de la Commission de la Jeunesse et des Sports de l'Océan Indien (CJSOI) scheduled in Mauritius in June and December, respectively. There will also be the 2022 Commonwealth Games in England, and the Jeux de la Francophonie 2022 in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"The CJSOI, he pointed out, "target young people aged 14 to 17 years old." Mr Toussaint called on them to use their talents judiciously and to be fully involved in the forthcoming sports competitions.

Minister Toussaint emphasised that a new project, that would reach the maximum number of young people of the Republic of Mauritius, was currently being worked out within the Ministry. A new version of 'Zenes Montre To Talan', which has been going on for three years and which will be very challenging and enriching, is also being prepared.

He reiterated that the Ministry would continue to support the youth in their endeavours so that they could pursue their leisure activities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. He advised them to continue to abide by sanitary protocols and to get vaccinated against COVID-19.