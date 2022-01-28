Kenya Airways Resumes Dubai Flights

Nairobi — National carrier, Kenya Airways (KQ) has announced the resumption of daily flights to Dubai effective Monday, January 31 2022.

This follows the ease of travel restrictions that had been issued by the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) on flights from Kenya and other African nations.

Travelers will be free to re-book their flights with all penalties waived.

"The lifting of the travel ban into and out of Dubai takes effect from 29 January 2022, 14:30hrs Dubai time. It will impact passengers traveling from Kenya, Congo Brazzaville, Congo DRC, Botswana, Ethiopia, Eswatini, Ghana, Guinea, Lesotho, Liberia, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zimbabwe.," KQ said.

Travelers are expected to present a valid negative COVID-19 test based on a molecular diagnostic test, issued within 48 hours of sample collection, from an approved health service provider, using a QR code system. Additionally, passengers will undergo a PCR test upon arrival in Dubai and self-quarantine until a negative test is released.

For travelers whose tests will turn out to be positive, they will be required to follow guidelines issued by the Health Authority in UAE.