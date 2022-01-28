Zimbabwe: Grassroots Cricket Donate to Needy Community

Senior Sports Reporter

GRASSROOTS Cricket founder Tawanda Karasa says disadvantaged children in high-density suburbs of Harare and Bulawayo are set to benefit from cricket equipment donated by a United Kingdom-based charity organisation.

Karasa, who is based in Brisbane, Australia, was excited by the consignment they received from Lord's Taverners, who are based in the UK and have a chapter Down Under.

The donation consists of cricket clothing and cricket equipment that includes cricket bats, cricket pads, cricket gloves, helmets and cricket balls.

"The donated equipment will be used to fulfil our Grassroots Cricket goals, by straightening the development of communities through the sport of cricket.

"Some of the equipment will be donated to Hopely, some of it Hatcliffe, some of it in Mbare and some of it in the greater Bulawayo area.

"Our partners in these areas will work closely with us and trained coaches to use the sport of cricket to impact the social fabric of the youth in those communities," said Karasa.

Grassroots Cricket is a non-profit organisation harnessing the power of cricket to help transform young lives in vulnerable communities of Zimbabwe by providing life coaches, life skills and essential support.

They are involved in raising funds, and collecting new and second hand cricket gear, for distribution to Africa.

Last year they joined hands with former Zimbabwe international Eddo Brandes and ex-Australian Test cricketer Carl Rackemann to raise funds to support underprivileged children in this country.

The organisation, which has touched many young lives in Zimbabwe through the sport of cricket, was grateful of the efforts by Lord's Taverners.

"We would like to thank Lord's Taverners for their continued support as evidenced by their donation of a consignment of cricket equipment and clothing to Grassroots Cricket for promoting and supporting cricket, especially to the marginalised in Zimbabwe.

"Through Lord's Taverners' generosity, we are able to further our mission in bettering the lives of the disadvantaged children across Zimbabwe and thereby promoting the sport of cricket across Zimbabwe," said Grassroots Cricket Zimbabwe secretary, Christopher Madhlabe.

Lord Taverners' Sports Kit Recycling Project Manager, David Pemberton, said the equipment will be used solely for development.

"This letter is to confirm that our charity, the Lord's Taverners, has sent a consignment of cricket equipment and clothing to the Grassroots Cricket, as a gift and is for use by Grassroots Cricket, for the sole purpose of developing the sport of cricket within Zimbabwe," said Pemberton.

"All the equipment and clothing has been sent as a donation to the Grassroots Cricket and it has been agreed by both parties, for their sole use in Zimbabwe.

"It is not intended for any other purpose. The donation consists of cricket clothing (shirts, trousers, jumpers, shorts); cricket equipment (cricket bats, cricket pads, cricket gloves, cricket helmets, balls).

"The origins of all the items listed, have been kindly donated by cricket clubs, schools and members of the British public."