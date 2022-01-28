Zimbabwe: Confusion, Imposition of Candidates Dog Chamisa's Party

Herald Correspondent

FISSURES in the newly formed political outfit, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), led by Nelson Chamisa were on display on Wednesday as the party failed to follow its candidate selection template after its secretary-general Charlton Hwende and vice-president Prof. Welshman Ncube separately signed nomination court papers for their preferred candidates.

The party formed on Monday has already failed the test of candidate selection, which is a universal democratic practice.

This time around there have been double candidate selections in Bulawayo and Masvingo Provinces for the upcoming by-elections set for March 26.

Yesterday, party spokesperson Advocate Fadzai Mahere failed to explain why there were double candidates saying the process was a result of a problem within the party's selection template.

"Concerning the circumstances of the double candidate selection, this is a pilot process and it's brand new, so we have got a template that has to be followed.

"It is the problem of the manner in which the template was executed," Advocate Mahere told journalists.

Advocate Mahere was also evasive when asked to clarify why both Hwende and Prof Ncube had signed the nomination court papers.

"The circumstances that deal with the implementation or execution of the template and the gaps identified will be tightened so that will never happen again. No blameworthiness lies in either the office of SG Hwende or VP Prof Ncube," added Advocate Mahere.

In Bulawayo's Ward 9, Bekithemba Nyathi and Donaldson Mabutho both CCC candidates filed for nomination and were accepted before the former withdrew. The same was the case in Ward 26 where both Norman Hlabani and Mpumelelo Moyo submitted their names

Nyathi and Moyo's papers were signed by Prof Ncube while Hwende signed Mabutho and Hlabani's papers.

CCC secretary for elections Ian Makone, however, said his party, which currently has not identified all its candidates, will "soon send out the list" and hinted that some candidates were withdrawing their interest in the by-elections.