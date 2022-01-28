Africa: Over 10.6 Million Covid-19 Cases Confirmed Across Continent

Outside court in Blantyre, Malawi, protesters call for the government not to implement a Covid-19 vaccine requirement.

As of January 28, 2022, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 10,669,963 while over 210,635,964 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 237,269 and 9,545,496 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases 3,590,399 and 94,491 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco ( 1,114,527 ), Tunisia ( 866,445 ), Ethiopia ( 463,465 ), Libya ( 415,468 ), Egypt ( 416,223 ) and Kenya ( 320,766 )

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers.