Zimbabwe: Trio Faces U.S.$70 000 Fraud Charge

THREE Zimavian (Private) Limited employees have appeared in court on allegations of defrauding their employer of US$70 641,35.

Lucias Simbarashe Edison (31), Nyasha Dhliwayo (34), and Anesu Muvingi (39), were facing fraud charges when they appeared before Harare Magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda who granted them bail of $20 000 each.

The court heard that during 2017 and 2018, the trio acting together started the fraud scam. They received payments from Zimavian customers, issued invoices as confirmation of sale and then went on to delete the sales information from the computer purporting that no transaction had been done. It is the State's case that they took the money which had been paid towards the chicks and shared it amongst themselves.

The court heard that Zimavian discovered the offence and alerted the police.

Investigations were conducted leading to the recovery of copies of deleted invoices and documents from the production departments showing the number of chicks hatched and those whose sales were recorded. The gap was the unrecorded sales where the three stole the money, the court heard. Zimavian lost US$70 641.35.