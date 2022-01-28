Zimbabwe: State Closes Case Against Kamambo

Senior Court Reporter

The State yesterday closed its case against Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) president Felton Kamambo after leading its last witness, the investigating officer Inspector Blessing Matienga, who handled the matter.

Insp Matienga, who is officer-in-charge at Harare Commercial Crime Unit, told the court that Kamambo accused him of being impartial during investigations since he was linked to Philip Chiyangwa, who raised the bribery allegations.

He said Kamambo complained that his wife was employed as a teacher at Chiyangwa's schoolm rendering him impartial when handling the investigations.

"Such allegations were raised and I have explained such allegations to my employer.

"Philip Chiyangwa is founder of a school where my wife is employed. The allegations came after I was already investigating the matter," he said.

Insp Matienga told the court that the accusations were raised by the suspended ZIFA secretary general Joseph Mamutse and had written a letter of complaint to the police.

"It is true there are accusations which were raised by suspended general secretary Mamutse and also at one point in time a letter was written by one of accused lawyers.

"The letter alleged that police Commercial Crimes Division investigated this matter and send to court where prosecution was declined on grounds of insufficient information.

"Investigations were made and revealed that it was a shell docket," he said.

Insp Matienga said he took over the matter from the Commercial Crimes Division and his investigations revealed that 22 ZIFA councillors had been bribed to vote Kamambo into power.

"I investigated the matter and 22 separate accounts were paid," he said.

Insp Matienga said some of the witnesses were escorted to the police station by lawyers, which affected their investigations when recording warned and cautioned statements.

He said some of the witnesses told them during investigations that the money was reimbursement for costs incurred while attending campaign meetings.

"Some of the witnesses indicated that they were refunds for money they had used, from transport and food, but in all instances I asked for evidence or places where such services were given and they failed to give me," he said.

Asked during cross-examination to explain why councillors who were allegedly bribed by Kamambo were from the Central and Southern region, Insp Matienga said they only arrested those who were paid money when Kamambo was eligible to campaign.

Also asked whether he interviewed the principal constituencies who send the councillors to vote on whether they voted according to their resolutions or not, Insp Matienga said: "The principals did not approach me."

After his testimony and State closed its case, Mr Gumiro indicated that Kamambo will apply for discharge at the close of State's case on February 11.

Mr Michael Reza, appearing for the State, indicated that he will respond to the application on February 16 before the court makes its decision of February 23.