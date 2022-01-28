Zimbabwe: Passengers Lose U.S.$2 500 to Armed Robbers

Police in Harare have launched a manhunt for armed robbers who picked up five passengers on separate occasions on Tuesday using a silver Toyota Altezza (AFR 1689) and then robbed them at knife point of cash and valuables worth US$2 501.

The robberies occurred in Braeside, Greendale and Marlborough.

The robbers were targeting people looking for transport before they would divert from their routes and rob them.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police were appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of three men who committed four robberies, with two fake passengers.

"The suspects who were using a silver Altezza vehicle (AFR 1689), would offer lifts to unsuspecting transport seekers and diverted routes before demanding cash and valuables from passengers while threatening to kill them with a knife. Anyone with information to contact any nearest police station," said Asst Com Nyathi.

Police recently expressed concern over an increase in armed robberies in which criminals were targeting people either walking on the streets or businesspeople keeping large amounts of cash at home or in their offices. Passengers of mushikashika were also being targeted.

Police then declared war on criminals involved in such cases.

Many of these criminals who are masterminding armed robbery cases countrywide are those that were recently released from jail on bail pending appeal and have been evading arrest.