Zimbabwe: Artistes, Organisations to Be Honoured

All is set for the second edition of the Zim Community News (ZCN) Awards, set for tonight at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

The awards are meant to honour personalities and organisations that are impacting communities positively in different ways locally or internationally.

In an interview, one of the organisers, Albert Masaka, said Information, Publicity & Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa will be the guest of honour.

Celebrated gospel music couple Pastor Charles and Olivia Charamba will also grace the occasion as guests.

Among those to be honoured are Chimurenga musician Dr Thomas Mapfumo, Minister Michael Mahendere, Mai Titi, Pastor G, Nutty O, Blessing Deve, Letty Chawira, Jessesi Mungoshi and Sam 'Legend' Mutandachinga.

Higher Life Foundation, Miss Albinism Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority and Power Giants have also been nominated among organisations who would be awarded.

Masaka said they would also honour journalists since the media plays a critical role in the development of communities.

The ZCN awards not only celebrate excellence in business, innovation and philanthropy but also recognise outstanding achievements in the health, sports, tourism, entertainment, health among other sectors in the community.

"Most of the awards are honorary competitive because the initiative was about "bringing the community together" while recognising and celebrating excellence in the local and Diaspora communities," said Masaka.

The ZCN Awards have a new board comprising businessman and banker Dr Nigel Chanakira, US-based Pastor Emanuel Sundire and Grace Mugebe.