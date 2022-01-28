Zimbabwe: All Set for Explosive Buz Congress

Sports Reporter

ALL is set for the explosive Basketball Union of Zimbabwe annual elective congress to be held Mtshabezi High School in Matabeleland South tomorrow.

The annual congress will see several individuals challenging for posts in the country's basketball governing mother-body.

Joe Mujuru, the current president who is seeking re-election, will come up against David Pick, who was nominated by Harare Province, as well as Allen Mavhunga, who got his nomination from Nash.

Mujuru says he still has some unfinished business with the federation and need the next term to finish off his mandate.

The same sentiments were echoed by Charmaine Chamboko, who is seeking re-election for the secretary-general's post.

Only two individuals -- Brighton Ncube and Simba Munamba -- will go uncontested for the treasurer and the commercial commission posts respectively. The secretary-general's post will have tree candidates with Harare City basketball club, City Hornets manager, Sunny Mbofana throwing his name in the hat for the national post.

Mbofana, a veteran sports administrator with vast experience in different sports codes like football and badminton, will battle it out with Sikhumbuzo Ndlovu and incumbent secretary-general Chamboko for the powerful post.

Chamboko is seeking re-election despite being elected a board member of the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee (ZOC) last year, which saw her province (Harare) opting not to nominate her for re-election.

For the women and youth commission, Tracy Phiri and Jacqueline Chironga will go head-to-head for the top women's job.

The technical commission post will see Brighton Navaya squaring off against Tonderai Shasha.

Theodore Weale will face the challenge of Jonhson Shumba and Taurai Chitsinde for the athletes' commission role. Mbofana said he is ready for the election and is expecting to bring out a new dimension to the sport if he is elected.

"I think there is a possibility to turn the sport around. I was tasked by my province to come on board when initially my target was to contest for the higher office which is that of the president.

"I think we can have sponsorship for the game if there is unit of purpose with a view to make sure there is not too much discord amongst our members at both levels from provinces on to the national leagues.

"Once a national league is set, all the clubs involved should sign contracts attached to an agreed code of conduct," said Mbofana.