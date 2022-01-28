Zimbabwe: Magwaro Rallies Her Troops

Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe women's Sevens Rugby team, the Lady Cheetahs, yesterday left the country for their tour of Lesotho for the Africa Cup Sevens tournament high in confidence.

The team, who had a send-off ceremony on Wednesday, were in high spirits with captain Margaret Magwaro saying they are ready for the tournament and are looking forward to come out with a positive result.

The team will battle it out with other nations, including the hosts Lesotho, who will be joined by Mauritius, Botswana, Namibia, Eswatini and Malawi for the tournament which begins tomorrow.

Multi-talented Magwaro, who once called time on both her basketball and rugby careers in 2015, believes they have a good side which is capable of delivering the goods in Maseru at the weekend.

"We are very happy to be taking part in the tournament and everyone is looking forward to it. We have a good side that understands each other very well.

"Most of the players started playing together from the Under-15s and now they are in the senior team which gives us a better understanding of each other," said Magwaro.

The Africa Cup Sevens tournament, which will this year act as qualifiers for the Commonwealth Games, and, more importantly, the Rugby World Cup Sevens, which will take place for the first time on African soil (South Africa).

The Regional Sevens (South) tournament, is a new initiative by Rugby Africa to ensure all member states are given an equal opportunity to qualify for the Africa Cup Sevens.

Zimbabwe Women's 7s Team

Peace Sithole, Margaret Magwaro, Lindiwe Munerenyu, Samantha Chirongoma, Precious Chirinda, Chiwoniso Mabika, Robny Mhembere, Rumbidzai Chigumbu, Delight Mukomondo, Caroline Malenga, Precious Marange, Gladys Mukome.

Management

Head Coach: Dereck Chiwara, Assistant Coach: Charity Macucuti, Physio: Anne Butau, Manager: Vivien Manuel, Head of Delegation: Abigail Mnikwa.