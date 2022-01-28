Zimbabwe: Weather Experts Monitor New Cyclone

28 January 2022
The Herald (Harare)

As overland depression Ana weakened yesterday after heavy rains and winds that damaged roads and collapsed houses since Monday, weather experts are monitoring a Tropical Storm named Batsirai, which may reach Mauritius in February.

A Mauritian news organisation reported yesterday that moderate Tropical Storm Batsirai had undergone explosive intensification and was now an intense Tropical Cyclone.

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) yesterday said it will continue monitoring the situation and advising members of the public. "The current system being monitored, Tropical Batsirai, is still 5 000 kilometres to the east of the country and may only reach Mauritius in February.

"We are still in the main rain season as well as the South West Indian Ocean Cyclone season, thus, more rainfall is anticipated," said the MSD. The MSD will be issuing out 10 day bulletins and a seasonal forecast update.

Meanwhile, the rains received on Wednesday were all below 50mm in volume, with Binga recording the highest fall of 47mm.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X