Zimbabwe: Weather Experts Monitor New Cyclone

As overland depression Ana weakened yesterday after heavy rains and winds that damaged roads and collapsed houses since Monday, weather experts are monitoring a Tropical Storm named Batsirai, which may reach Mauritius in February.

A Mauritian news organisation reported yesterday that moderate Tropical Storm Batsirai had undergone explosive intensification and was now an intense Tropical Cyclone.

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) yesterday said it will continue monitoring the situation and advising members of the public. "The current system being monitored, Tropical Batsirai, is still 5 000 kilometres to the east of the country and may only reach Mauritius in February.

"We are still in the main rain season as well as the South West Indian Ocean Cyclone season, thus, more rainfall is anticipated," said the MSD. The MSD will be issuing out 10 day bulletins and a seasonal forecast update.

Meanwhile, the rains received on Wednesday were all below 50mm in volume, with Binga recording the highest fall of 47mm.